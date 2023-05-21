Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.57. Smart Sand shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 95,346 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Smart Sand Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 million, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Insider Activity at Smart Sand

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $8,902,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

Further Reading

