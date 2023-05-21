Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.01. The company had a trading volume of 711,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

