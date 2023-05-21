Sourceless Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.92 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $525.23 million and $81.92 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018224 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,927.48 or 1.00016707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02501139 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $285.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

