Sourceless Self Reported Market Cap Hits $525.20 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $525.20 million and approximately $285.47 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,167.47 or 0.99972633 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02581081 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

