SouthState Corp Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after buying an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Centene by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,794. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

