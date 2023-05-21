SouthState Corp Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.35. 16,429,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,713,032. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

