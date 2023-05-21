SouthState Corp Has $16.66 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.5% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,426,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. New Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.43. 2,334,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,771. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.