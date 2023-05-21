SouthState Corp Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 5,806,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

