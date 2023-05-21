SouthState Corp Purchases 165 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

SYK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.37. 1,036,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.52. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

