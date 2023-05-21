SouthState Corp Purchases 957 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SouthState Corp increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,512 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.2% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $10.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.25. 3,856,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,587. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.03. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

