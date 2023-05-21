SouthState Corp Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,001,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,432,350. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

