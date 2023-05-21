Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.94.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,223,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 652.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.