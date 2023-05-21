Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.94.
Southwestern Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,223,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 652.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
