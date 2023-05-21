SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 320.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $66.53 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

