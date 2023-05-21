SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

