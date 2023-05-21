SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $57,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 249,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

