SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $57,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

