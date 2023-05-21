Spire (NYSE:SR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Spire by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Spire by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

