Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5 %

SBUX stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,985,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average of $103.14. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.