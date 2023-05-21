Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $105.51 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

