Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also

