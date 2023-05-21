Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

SCM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 142,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $312.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 225.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 267,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

