STERIS (NYSE:STE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

STE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Shares of STE opened at $205.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $236.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.86.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

