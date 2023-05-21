Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SF. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

NYSE:SF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 640,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,643. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

