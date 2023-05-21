Stifel Nicolaus Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $135.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average of $108.47. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Generac by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.