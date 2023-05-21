StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.31.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Allstate has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $333,689,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $190,865,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

