StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of AME opened at $147.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

