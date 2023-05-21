StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 5,251,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,160. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $67,571.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 962,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,759,195.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $664,876 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 27,372,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,773,000 after acquiring an additional 477,385 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

