StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 53,157 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

