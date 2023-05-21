StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

