StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Avinger Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.