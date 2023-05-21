StockNews.com Begins Coverage on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BGS. Barclays boosted their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.23 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $26.13.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -172.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in B&G Foods by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in B&G Foods by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 99,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,431 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

