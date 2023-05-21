StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

