StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CTRE stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.46.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 888,167 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 18.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,145,000 after purchasing an additional 162,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.