StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $77,332,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,915,000 after buying an additional 527,764 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

