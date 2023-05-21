StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Curis Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Curis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 3,036.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Curis by 658.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Further Reading

