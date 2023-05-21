StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Curis Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Curis
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curis (CRIS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.