StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DVA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.88.

DaVita Trading Down 0.6 %

DaVita stock opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

