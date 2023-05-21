StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $159.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $154.24 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.91 and its 200 day moving average is $175.51.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,088,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

