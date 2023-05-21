StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $575.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $200,672.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $200,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,924 shares of company stock worth $86,679 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

