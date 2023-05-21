StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Escalade from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Escalade Stock Down 1.1 %

Escalade stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.17. Escalade has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Escalade Announces Dividend

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Escalade during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Escalade by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Escalade by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Escalade by 1,369.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

