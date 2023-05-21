StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $269.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.25. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 493,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,843,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after buying an additional 217,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 193,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 318,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 175,712 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

