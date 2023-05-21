StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

NYSE:FTK opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.22 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 119.61% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

About Flotek Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,706 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 86.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.

Featured Articles

