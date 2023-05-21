StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.00. 504,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.56.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

