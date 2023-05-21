StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GeoPark stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $596.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). GeoPark had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 265.35%. The business had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GeoPark will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GeoPark by 36.7% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

