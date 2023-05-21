StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar Price Performance

GSAT stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,784,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,949. Insiders own 62.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Globalstar by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Globalstar by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,806 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Featured Articles

