StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.44.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $167.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $240.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Globant by 1.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Globant by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Globant by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 528,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

