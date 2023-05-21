StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GSBC stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Steven D. Edwards purchased 2,046 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,723.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

