StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $24,339,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after buying an additional 3,079,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,993,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,335,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

