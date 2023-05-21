StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
