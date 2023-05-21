StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.71.

NYSE HIW opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.45%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

