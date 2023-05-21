StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 211,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $379.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,834,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

