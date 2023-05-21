StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IES from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get IES alerts:

IES Price Performance

Shares of IES stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $50.38. 20,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,848. IES has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in IES by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 71,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in IES by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 511,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in IES by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in IES by 32.3% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IES

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.