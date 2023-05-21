StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,400. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $488,941.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,859 shares of company stock worth $10,537,711. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.